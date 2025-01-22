5 exercises that improve your muscle strength

Squats: This exercise works for multiple muscle groups including legs, glutes and core. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, then bend knees and lower body.
Deadlifts: This exercise targets the back, legs and core muscles. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, bend down and grab a weight or barbell, then lift up.
Bench Press: This exercise helps to develop chest, shoulder and tricep strength. Lie on a flat bench, grip the barbell and press upwards.
Rows: This exercise strengthens the back, shoulder and arm muscles. Hold a dumbbell or barbell, bend your knees slightly and lift the weight to your chest.
Push-ups: This exercise works for the chest, shoulder and tricep muscles. Start in a plank position, lower body until chest almost touches the ground, then push back up.
