 5 exercises that improve your muscle strength

5 exercises that improve your muscle strength

Image Source : Freepik

Squats: This exercise works for multiple muscle groups including legs, glutes and core. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, then bend knees and lower body.

Image Source : Freepik

Deadlifts: This exercise targets the back, legs and core muscles. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, bend down and grab a weight or barbell, then lift up.

Image Source : Freepik

Bench Press: This exercise helps to develop chest, shoulder and tricep strength. Lie on a flat bench, grip the barbell and press upwards.

Image Source : Freepik

Rows: This exercise strengthens the back, shoulder and arm muscles. Hold a dumbbell or barbell, bend your knees slightly and lift the weight to your chest.

Image Source : Freepik

Push-ups: This exercise works for the chest, shoulder and tricep muscles. Start in a plank position, lower body until chest almost touches the ground, then push back up.

Image Source : Freepik

Next : Guava vs Banana: Which is more nutritious?

Click to read more..