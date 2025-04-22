 5 exercises that can help tone your body

Squats are a lower-body exercise that targets the thighs, glutes and calves. They also engage your core and help improve posture and balance. Adding weight can increase resistance and improve results.

Planks are excellent for toning the core muscles. They strengthen the abdominal muscles, back and shoulders. Holding a plank position builds endurance and stability.

Lunges help tone the legs and glutes while also improving balance and coordination. They engage multiple muscles and can be done with or without weights.

Russian Twist is an exercise that helps to sculpt the obliques and improve rotational strength. It can be done with body weight or added resistance like a medicine ball or dumbbell.

Push-ups work the chest, shoulders, triceps and core. They’re bodyweight moves that tone the upper body and builds strength.

