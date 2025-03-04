5 exercises for lower back pain

Knee to Chest Stretch: Lie on your back, bring one knee towards your chest, and hold for 30 seconds. Return to the starting position and repeat with the other knee. This stretch can help relieve tension in the lower back.
Bridge: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Slowly lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing your glutes and lower back muscles as you lift. Hold for 2-3 seconds and then lower back down. Repeat for 10-15 repetitions. This exercise can help strengthen the muscles in the lower back.
Plank: Start in a push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for 30-60 seconds, engaging your core and lower back muscles to support your body. This exercise can help strengthen the muscles in the lower back and improve posture.
Child's Pose: Kneel on the floor with your knees wide apart. Sit back onto your heels and stretch your arms out in front of you, lowering your forehead to the ground. Hold for 30-60 seconds, breathing deeply and feeling the stretch in your lower back. This pose can help relax and stretch the muscles in the lower back.
Pelvic Tilt: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Tilt your pelvis upwards and then back down again, repeating the motion for 10-15 repetitions. This exercise can help loosen tight muscles in the lower back.
