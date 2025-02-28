5 everyday habits that can help reduce your stress

Morning Meditation: Starting your day with a 10-15 minute meditation session can help to set a positive tone and reduce stress. You can use a meditation app or simply focus on your breath.
Deep Breathing Exercises: Taking a few minutes every day to practice deep and slow breaths can help calm your nervous system and reduce stress. Try inhaling for a count of four, holding for a count of four and exhaling for a count of four.
Digital Detox: Setting aside time each day to disconnect from electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops can help reduce stress and promote relaxation.
Regular Exercise: Engaging in physical activity such as a brisk walk or yoga can help reduce stress and anxiety by releasing endorphins which are also known as "feel-good" hormones.
Healthy Sleep Habits: Establishing a consistent sleep schedule and creating a relaxing bedtime routine can help improve sleep quality and reduce stress. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.
