5 essential winter skincare tips

Hydrate Inside and Out: Drink plenty of water and use a hydrating moisturizer to combat dryness. Look for products with hyaluronic acid or ceramides.
Switch to a Gentle Cleanser: Avoid harsh soaps and opt for a mild, moisturizing cleanser to prevent stripping your skin's natural oils.
Use Sunscreen Daily: Don’t skip SPF! Winter sun can still cause damage, so apply sunscreen every morning.
Pamper Your Lips and Hands: Use a nourishing lip balm and hand cream regularly to prevent chapping and cracking.
Invest in a Humidifier: Indoor heating can dry out your skin. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, keeping your skin hydrated.
Next : 10 most nutritious foods in the world listed by scientists
Click to read more..