5 essential winter skincare tips

Hydrate Inside and Out: Drink plenty of water and use a hydrating moisturizer to combat dryness. Look for products with hyaluronic acid or ceramides.

Switch to a Gentle Cleanser: Avoid harsh soaps and opt for a mild, moisturizing cleanser to prevent stripping your skin's natural oils.

Use Sunscreen Daily: Don’t skip SPF! Winter sun can still cause damage, so apply sunscreen every morning.

Pamper Your Lips and Hands: Use a nourishing lip balm and hand cream regularly to prevent chapping and cracking.

Invest in a Humidifier: Indoor heating can dry out your skin. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, keeping your skin hydrated.

