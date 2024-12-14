5 essential things you must carry for trekking

Sturdy Backpack: A comfortable and durable backpack is crucial for carrying all your essentials without straining your back.
Proper Footwear: Invest in waterproof, sturdy trekking shoes to navigate rough terrains with ease and avoid injuries.
Hydration System: Carry a water bottle or hydration bladder to stay hydrated throughout the trek.
Navigation Tools: A map, compass, or GPS device ensures you stay on the right track and avoid getting lost.
First Aid Kit: Pack basic medical supplies like bandages, antiseptic, and pain relievers to handle minor injuries.
