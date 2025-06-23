 5 easy ways to make reading a daily habit

5 easy ways to make reading a daily habit

Start Small: Begin with just 5–10 minutes of reading each day. This helps you ease into the habit. As it becomes routine, you’ll naturally read for longer periods.

Pick the Right Book: Choose genres or topics that genuinely interest you; fiction, biographies, self-help, etc. Enjoying what you read increases the chances of sticking with it.

Set a Specific Time: Link reading to a specific part of your daily routine, like after breakfast, during commute, or before bed. This creates a strong habit loop, making reading automatic.

Keep a Book Handy: Carry a physical book or use an app on your phone or e-reader. This lets you take advantage of idle moments (like waiting in line or during breaks) to do some reading.

Reduce Digital Distractions: Use your screen-free time for reading. Switching off notifications or putting your phone away while reading can help you focus and enjoy the book in a better way.

