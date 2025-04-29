5 easy ways to increase your iron levels naturally

Eat Iron-Rich Foods: Eat foods that are high in heme iron (found in animal products like red meat, poultry, and fish) and non-heme iron (plant-based sources like lentils, beans, tofu, and spinach).
Pair Iron with Vitamin C: Vitamin C helps to increase the absorption of non-heme iron. Combine iron-rich foods with citrus fruits, bell peppers, tomatoes or strawberries.
Cook in Cast Iron Cookware: Cooking acidic foods in cast iron pans can increase the iron content of the food and this can be beneficial for those who need more iron.
Limit Calcium with Iron-Rich Foods: Calcium competes with iron for absorption. Avoid high-calcium foods like dairy products at the same time as iron-rich meals to improve iron absorption.
Avoid Tea and Coffee with Meals: Tannins and polyphenols in tea and coffee can inhibit iron absorption. Try to drink them at least an hour before or after meals.
