5 easy ways to identify real pashmina shawl

The texture of a real pashmina shawl is very soft and light. On the other hand, fake pashmina shawls, which are made from synthetic fibres or other ordinary wool, will not have this softness.
If a small piece of real pashmina is burnt, it will smell like burning hair and will turn into ashes. On the other hand, a fake shawl which contains synthetics will smell like plastic and will melt.
A genuine pashmina shawl is so thin and soft that it can easily pass through a ring. If the shawl passes through the ring easily, it may be genuine. If the shawl is thick and heavy and does not pass through the ring then be sure it is fake.
Real pashmina shawls are light, while fake shawls are usually heavy. The light weight of real pashmina makes it comfortable to wear and you will not feel it even after wearing it for a long time.
The embroidery and design on the original pashmina shawl is done entirely by hand. On the other hand, the embroidery on fake shawls is often done by machine, due to which it look cheap.
