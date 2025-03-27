5 easy ways to hit your daily protein goals

Eggs for Breakfast: Start your day with scrambled or boiled eggs—they're packed with protein and versatile for any meal.
Greek Yogurt: Swap regular yogurt for Greek yogurt, which has double the protein per serving.
Snack on Nuts: A handful of almonds, walnuts, or peanuts makes a quick, protein-rich snack.
Add Protein Powder: Mix protein powder into smoothies, oatmeal, or even baked goods for a quick boost.
Canned Tuna or Chicken: Keep canned tuna or chicken on hand for an easy, high-protein lunch or snack option.
