 5 easy ways to hit your daily protein goals

Eggs for Breakfast: Start your day with scrambled or boiled eggs—they're packed with protein and versatile for any meal.

Greek Yogurt: Swap regular yogurt for Greek yogurt, which has double the protein per serving.

Snack on Nuts: A handful of almonds, walnuts, or peanuts makes a quick, protein-rich snack.

Add Protein Powder: Mix protein powder into smoothies, oatmeal, or even baked goods for a quick boost.

Canned Tuna or Chicken: Keep canned tuna or chicken on hand for an easy, high-protein lunch or snack option.

