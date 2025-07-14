5 easy ways to fix your makeup mistakes

Smudged Eyeliner: Use a cotton swab dipped in micellar water to clean the smudge, then reapply eyeliner carefully. Micellar water removes makeup gently without disturbing the rest of your look.
Overdrawn Eyebrows: Soften them using a spoolie brush, or tone down with a bit of foundation on a Q-tip. This helps blend harsh lines and gives brows a more natural appearance.
Too Much Foundation: Dab a damp beauty sponge over your face to absorb excess product. A sponge redistributes product evenly, preventing a cakey look.
Clumpy Mascara: Use a clean mascara wand or lash comb to separate lashes. If too thick, gently remove and reapply.
Overdone Blush or Bronzer: Tone it down by blending with a clean brush or buffing with translucent powder. This softens intense pigment and gives a more natural flush.
