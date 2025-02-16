5 easy ways to fix burnt milk

Add a Splash of Fresh Milk: Pour in a little fresh milk to dilute the burnt flavour and make it smoother.
Stir Constantly: Stir the milk continuously over low heat to prevent further burning and to help integrate the burnt bits.
Use a Dash of Baking Soda: Add a pinch of baking soda to neutralize the burnt taste (be careful with the amount, though).
Strain It: Pour the milk through a fine mesh strainer to remove any burnt bits that may have settled.
Sweeten It: Add sugar, honey, or vanilla to mask the burnt flavor and make it more palatable.
