5 easy ways to ferment Dosa batter in winter

Use Warm Water: Mix your dosa batter with lukewarm water to help kick-start the fermentation process.

Wrap in a Warm Cloth: Cover the container with a thick towel or blanket to insulate and trap heat.

Use a Preheated Oven: Preheat the oven to 50°C (120°F), turn it off, and place the batter inside to keep it cozy.

Add a Fermentation Booster: Add a spoonful of buttermilk, yogurt, or leftover fermented batter for quicker fermentation.

Keep in a Warm Spot: Place the batter in an oven with the light on or near a heater to maintain warmth.

