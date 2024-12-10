5 easy ways to ferment Dosa batter in winter

Use Warm Water: Mix your dosa batter with lukewarm water to help kick-start the fermentation process.
Wrap in a Warm Cloth: Cover the container with a thick towel or blanket to insulate and trap heat.
Use a Preheated Oven: Preheat the oven to 50°C (120°F), turn it off, and place the batter inside to keep it cozy.
Add a Fermentation Booster: Add a spoonful of buttermilk, yogurt, or leftover fermented batter for quicker fermentation.
Keep in a Warm Spot: Place the batter in an oven with the light on or near a heater to maintain warmth.
