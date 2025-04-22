5 easy ways to add protein to your kid’s breakfast

 5 easy ways to add protein to your kid&rsquo;s breakfast

Roasted Besan to Parathas: Mix a spoonful of roasted gram flour (besan) into your regular dough. It boosts the protein and gives a yummy nutty flavor kids usually love.

Paneer Paratha: Grate some fresh paneer (cottage cheese) and mix it with mild spices or veggies. Stuff it into their favourite paratha—soft, cheesy, and packed with protein!

Sattu Milkshake: Blend sattu (roasted gram flour) with milk, a little jaggery, and cardamom. It’s quick, cool, and naturally rich in plant-based protein.

Moong Dal Cheelas: These savoury pancakes made with soaked and blended moong dal are protein-rich and super versatile. Add grated carrots or spinach for extra nutrition.

Poha or Upma with Roasted Peanuts: Just a handful of roasted peanuts sprinkled on top of poha or upma adds a crunchy texture and a good dose of protein.

