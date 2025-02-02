5 easy tips to keep you rotis soft longer

Use Warm Water and Milk: Knead the dough with warm water or a mix of water and milk for extra softness.
Rest the Dough: Let the dough rest for at least 30 minutes before rolling; this makes the rotis more pliable.
Cook on Medium Heat: Cooking on high heat can make rotis hard. Maintain a medium flame for even puffing and softness.
Apply Ghee or Butter: A light brush of ghee or butter right after cooking locks in moisture.
Store Properly: Wrap rotis in a clean cotton cloth and keep them in an airtight container to retain softness.
