5 easy tips to keep you rotis soft longer

Use Warm Water and Milk: Knead the dough with warm water or a mix of water and milk for extra softness.

Rest the Dough: Let the dough rest for at least 30 minutes before rolling; this makes the rotis more pliable.

Cook on Medium Heat: Cooking on high heat can make rotis hard. Maintain a medium flame for even puffing and softness.

Apply Ghee or Butter: A light brush of ghee or butter right after cooking locks in moisture.

Store Properly: Wrap rotis in a clean cotton cloth and keep them in an airtight container to retain softness.

