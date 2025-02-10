5 easy tips to complete 10,000 steps a day

Take the Stairs: Skip the elevator and use stairs whenever possible for a quick step boost.
Walk While You Talk: Pace around during phone calls or meetings to rack up steps effortlessly.
Park Farther Away: Choose a parking spot farther from your destination to sneak in extra steps.
Use Breaks Wisely: Take short walking breaks instead of scrolling on your phone.
Evening Walks: End your day with a relaxing stroll to hit your step goal.
