5 easy sweet potato recipes for diabetic patients

Baked Sweet Potato Fries: Slice sweet potatoes into thin strips, toss with olive oil, paprika, and a pinch of salt, then bake until crispy. A healthy alternative to regular fries!
Sweet Potato and Quinoa Salad: Roast diced sweet potatoes and mix with cooked quinoa, spinach, cherry tomatoes, and a light lemon vinaigrette for a fiber-rich meal.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes: Boil sweet potatoes, mash them with a little Greek yogurt, and season with cinnamon and nutmeg for a creamy, low-glycemic side dish.
Sweet Potato Chia Pudding: Mix mashed sweet potatoes with almond milk, chia seeds, and a dash of vanilla for a nutritious, naturally sweet dessert.
Sweet Potato Soup: Blend roasted sweet potatoes with vegetable broth, garlic, and ginger for a comforting, antioxidant-rich soup.
