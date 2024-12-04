5 easy steps to set Curd at home in winter

Warm the Milk: Heat milk until it's lukewarm. Too hot or too cold milk will not ferment properly. Test by dipping your finger—it should feel comfortably warm.
Choose a Starter: Use 1-2 teaspoons of fresh curd as a starter. It’s the live bacteria that help milk ferment into curd.
Mix Thoroughly: Whisk the starter into the warm milk, ensuring it's evenly distributed for a consistent setting.
Insulate the Container: Pour the milk into an insulated or tightly covered container. Wrap it in a thick cloth or keep it in a warm spot, like inside a preheated (and turned-off) oven.
Wait and Check: Let it sit undisturbed for 8-10 hours. In colder weather, it may take longer. Once set, refrigerate to stop further fermentation.
