5 easy steps to make white sauce pasta without maida and cheese

Cook the Pasta: Boil your favourite pasta in salted water until al dente. Drain and set aside.
Image Source : Social
Prepare the Base: In a pan, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil or butter. Add finely chopped garlic and saute until fragrant.
Image Source : Social
Make the Sauce: Add 1 cup of milk (or any plant-based milk) to the pan. Stir constantly to avoid lumps.
Image Source : Social
Thicken the Sauce: Mix in 1 tablespoon of cornstarch or arrowroot powder (dissolved in a little cold milk) to thicken the sauce. Cook for a few minutes.
Image Source : Social
Season & Combine: Add salt, pepper, and any herbs (like oregano or basil) for flavour. Toss in the cooked pasta, mix well, and serve hot!
Image Source : Social
Next : Oats vs Ragi vs Jowar Roti: Which is better for weight loss?