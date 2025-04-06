5 easy steps to make white gravy for paneer without cashews or cream

Saute Aromatics: Heat oil or ghee in a pan, add finely chopped onions, and saute until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.
Add Spices: Toss in green cardamom, cloves, and a bay leaf. Add salt, black pepper, and a pinch of turmeric for flavour.
Blend to Smoothness: Add a splash of water and blend the onion mixture to a smooth paste. You can use a little milk for creaminess without using cream.
Cook the Gravy: Return the paste to the pan, add more water to adjust the consistency, and simmer for a few minutes. Add a pinch of garam masala for depth.
Add Paneer: Stir in cubed paneer, cook for 2-3 minutes, and finish with a drizzle or a dollop of yoghurt for extra richness.
