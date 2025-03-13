5 easy steps to make vitamin C serum at home

Gather Ingredients: You'll need L-ascorbic acid powder, distilled water, glycerin, and an airtight container.
Image Source : Social
Mix Vitamin C Powder: Dissolve 1 teaspoon of L-ascorbic acid powder in 1 tablespoon of distilled water, stirring until fully dissolved.
Image Source : Social
Add Glycerin: Mix in 1 tablespoon of glycerin to keep the serum hydrated and smooth.
Image Source : Social
Check pH Level: Ensure the mixture is slightly acidic by testing with pH strips (aim for a pH between 3.5 and 3.8).
Image Source : Social
Store and Use: Transfer the serum into a dark, airtight bottle and store it in the fridge. Apply a few drops to your face daily for glowing skin!
Image Source : Social
Next : Intermittent Fasting vs Ramadan Fasting: Which is beneficial for health?