5 easy steps to make Sourdough Bread at home

Create Your Starter: Mix flour and water, then let it ferment for 5-7 days, feeding it daily with more flour and water until it’s bubbly and active.
Prepare the Dough: Combine your starter with flour, water, and salt. Knead the dough until smooth and elastic.
Let it Rise: Cover and let the dough rise for 4-6 hours or overnight in the fridge for a slower fermentation.
Shape the Dough: After it rises, gently shape the dough into a round or oval loaf.
Bake: Preheat your oven with a Dutch oven inside. Bake the dough covered for 20-30 minutes, then uncover and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes to get a crispy crust.
