5 easy steps to make restaurant-style White Sauce Pasta at home

Cook the Pasta: Boil your favorite pasta (penne, fusilli, or spaghetti) in salted water until al dente. Drain and set aside.
Image Source : Social
Make the White Sauce: In a pan, melt 2 tbsp of butter, add 2 tbsp of all-purpose flour, and cook for a minute. Gradually whisk in 1 cup of milk, stirring constantly to avoid lumps.
Image Source : Social
Season the Sauce: Add salt, pepper, a pinch of nutmeg, and 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese. Stir until the sauce thickens and the cheese melts.
Image Source : Social
Combine the Pasta and Sauce: Toss the cooked pasta into the white sauce, mixing well to coat evenly.
Image Source : Social
Garnish & Serve: Sprinkle some extra cheese, fresh herbs, or a dash of chili flakes for extra flavor. Serve hot and enjoy!
Image Source : Social
Next : Raw Amla vs Amla Powder vs Dried Amla: Which is healthier?