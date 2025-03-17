 5 easy steps to make restaurant-style White Sauce Pasta at home

Cook the Pasta: Boil your favorite pasta (penne, fusilli, or spaghetti) in salted water until al dente. Drain and set aside.

Make the White Sauce: In a pan, melt 2 tbsp of butter, add 2 tbsp of all-purpose flour, and cook for a minute. Gradually whisk in 1 cup of milk, stirring constantly to avoid lumps.

Season the Sauce: Add salt, pepper, a pinch of nutmeg, and 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese. Stir until the sauce thickens and the cheese melts.

Combine the Pasta and Sauce: Toss the cooked pasta into the white sauce, mixing well to coat evenly.

Garnish & Serve: Sprinkle some extra cheese, fresh herbs, or a dash of chili flakes for extra flavor. Serve hot and enjoy!

