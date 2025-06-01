 5 easy steps to make Punjabi-style mango lassi

Gather Your Ingredients: You'll need 1 cup fresh mango pulp (or canned), 1 cup plain yogurt, ½ cup cold milk, 1–2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste), and a pinch of cardamom powder.

Blend Until Smooth: Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend until you get a creamy, smooth consistency without any mango chunks.

Adjust Sweetness & Thickness: Taste the lassi—add more sugar or milk if needed. For a thicker lassi, reduce the milk slightly.

Chill Before Serving: Pour the lassi into glasses and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes. It tastes best cold.

Garnish & Serve: Top with a sprinkle of cardamom powder, chopped pistachios, or saffron strands. Serve and enjoy your refreshing Punjabi treat!

