5 easy steps to make Punjabi-style mango lassi

Gather Your Ingredients: You'll need 1 cup fresh mango pulp (or canned), 1 cup plain yogurt, ½ cup cold milk, 1–2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste), and a pinch of cardamom powder.
Blend Until Smooth: Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend until you get a creamy, smooth consistency without any mango chunks.
Adjust Sweetness & Thickness: Taste the lassi—add more sugar or milk if needed. For a thicker lassi, reduce the milk slightly.
Chill Before Serving: Pour the lassi into glasses and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes. It tastes best cold.
Garnish & Serve: Top with a sprinkle of cardamom powder, chopped pistachios, or saffron strands. Serve and enjoy your refreshing Punjabi treat!
