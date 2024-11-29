 5 easy steps to make perfect street style Bhel Puri at home

Prepare the Base: Mix puffed rice (murmura) with crushed papdis or puris for that crunchy street-style texture.

Add the Vegetables: Finely chop onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and green chilies. Toss them into the mixture.

Flavor It Up: Mix in tamarind chutney, green chutney, and a sprinkle of chaat masala for the tangy, spicy kick.

Top with Sev: Generously sprinkle nylon sev and a dash of fresh coriander for an authentic street-style finish.

Serve Fresh: Serve immediately in a cone or bowl to maintain the crunch and enjoy!

