 5 easy steps to make Maharashtrian Green Chilli Thecha

Roast the Ingredients: Lightly roast 6-8 green chilies and 3-4 garlic cloves in a pan until they are slightly charred. Optionally, roast a teaspoon of cumin seeds.

Grind the Mixture: Add the roasted chilies, garlic, and cumin seeds (if used) to a mortar and pestle or grinder. Grind them into a coarse paste.

Season with Salt: Add salt to taste and mix well.

Temper the Thecha: In a small pan, heat a tablespoon of oil. Add mustard seeds, a pinch of turmeric, and a few curry leaves. Let them splutter.

Combine and Serve: Pour the tempering over the ground chili mixture and mix well. Serve with hot rice or bhakri for an authentic taste!

