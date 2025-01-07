5 easy steps to make Kashmiri Kahwa at home

Boil Water: Heat 2 cups of water in a pan and add 2-3 crushed green cardamom pods and a small cinnamon stick.
Add Saffron: Add a pinch of saffron strands to the boiling water to infuse its rich flavor and golden hue.
Sweeten and Brew: Stir in 1-2 teaspoons of sugar or honey (optional) and add 1 teaspoon of Kashmiri green tea leaves. Let it simmer for 2-3 minutes.
Strain the Tea: Strain the tea into cups using a fine sieve to remove the leaves and spices.
Garnish and Serve: Garnish with crushed almonds or walnuts and serve hot. Enjoy the aromatic warmth of this traditional drink!
Next : 5 Indian breads in top World rankings
Click to read more..