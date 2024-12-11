 5 easy steps to make Kadha for cold and cough

Boil Water: Heat 2-3 cups of water in a saucepan.

Add Spices: Add crushed ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and a few tulsi (holy basil) leaves.

Sweeten with Honey: Once the water reduces to half, strain the kadha and add honey for taste.

Lemon for Extra Boost: Squeeze in some fresh lemon juice for added Vitamin C.

Serve Warm: Pour into a cup and enjoy the warm, soothing kadha for relief from cold symptoms.

