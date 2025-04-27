5 easy steps to make iced matcha latte

Prepare the Matcha: In a small bowl, sift 1–2 teaspoons of matcha powder to remove clumps. Add a splash of hot water (about 2–3 tablespoons) and whisk vigorously until smooth and frothy.
Sweeten It: Add your sweetener of choice (like honey, maple syrup, or simple syrup) to the matcha mixture. Stir well to ensure it's fully dissolved.
Add Ice: Fill a glass with ice cubes. This will chill your drink and keep it refreshing!
Pour in Milk: Pour in 1 cup of your preferred milk (dairy or plant-based). Stir gently to combine with the matcha.
Mix and Enjoy: Give your iced matcha latte a final stir, and you're ready to enjoy a delicious, refreshing beverage! You can even top it off with a little foam if you like.
