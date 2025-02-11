5 easy steps to make high-protein, iron-rich Beetroot Chickpea Kebabs at home

Prepare the Ingredients: Boil 1 cup of chickpeas until soft and mash them. Grate 1 medium beetroot and squeeze out excess water. Finely chop green chilies, coriander, and ginger for added flavour.
Mix the Dough: In a bowl, combine mashed chickpeas, grated beetroot, 2 tbsp gram flour, and spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. Add salt and mix well to form a thick dough.
Shape the Kebabs: Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into flat, round kebabs. If needed, lightly grease your hands to prevent sticking.
Cook the Kebabs: Heat a pan with a little oil and shallow-fry the kebabs on medium heat until golden brown and crispy on both sides. Flip carefully to ensure even cooking.
Serve and Enjoy: Pair these nutritious kebabs with mint chutney or yogurt dip for a delicious, protein-packed snack!
