5 easy steps to make Ghee with leftover malai at home

Collect Malai: Save leftover malai (cream) from milk over a few days in a clean container.
Churn the Malai: Once you have enough, churn the malai in a blender or hand churner until it separates into butter and buttermilk.
Separate the Butter: Remove the buttermilk, leaving behind the solid butter.
Cook the Butter: Heat the butter in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Stir occasionally as it melts and begins to bubble.
Strain and Store: Once the ghee is golden and the bubbling stops, strain it through a muslin cloth to remove any milk solids. Store the ghee in an airtight jar!
