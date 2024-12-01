5 easy steps to make Chai Masala at home

Gather the Spices: Collect whole spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black peppercorns, and dried ginger. Adjust quantities to suit your taste.
Roast for Aroma: Lightly dry roast the spices in a pan to release their natural oils and enhance their flavour.
Grind to Powder: Use a spice grinder or mortar and pestle to grind the roasted spices into a fine powder.
Add Custom Flavours (Optional): Mix in a pinch of nutmeg or fennel seeds for a unique twist.
Store Properly: Transfer the chai masala to an airtight container and store it in a cool, dry place. Use it in your tea as needed.
