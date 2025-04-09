5 easy steps to make cafe-style cold coffee at home

Brew Your Coffee: Brew a strong cup of coffee (about 1-2 tablespoons of coffee grounds per cup of water). Let it cool.
Add Sugar & Milk: In a blender, combine the cooled coffee with 1-2 teaspoons of sugar and 1 cup of milk (or your preferred milk alternative).
Blend with Ice: Add a handful of ice cubes and blend until smooth and frothy.
Whip Cream (Optional): For extra creaminess, top your cold coffee with whipped cream.
Garnish and Serve: Drizzle some chocolate syrup or sprinkle cocoa powder on top for that cafe-style finish, then serve and enjoy!
