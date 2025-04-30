5 easy steps to make Bengali Panta Bhat

Cook the Rice: Boil plain white rice (preferably parboiled rice) until soft. Drain excess water.
Let It Cool: Spread the cooked rice on a plate or in a bowl and allow it to cool to room temperature.
Soak Overnight: Add enough clean water to fully submerge the rice. Cover loosely and let it ferment overnight (8–12 hours) at room temperature.
Add Salt and Sides: In the morning, sprinkle a little salt. Pair with raw onion, green chili, mustard oil, and mashed potato or fried hilsa (ilish) for a traditional touch.
Serve and Enjoy: Eat cold or at room temperature for a refreshing, probiotic-rich meal—perfect for hot weather!
