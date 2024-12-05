5 easy steps to make Sarson Ka Saag at home

Prepare the Greens: Wash and chop mustard leaves (sarson), spinach (palak), and a small portion of bathua. Boil them with a little water until soft.
Blend the Mixture: Cool the boiled greens, then blend into a coarse puree for the perfect saag texture.
Cook with Spices: Heat ghee, saute ginger, green chilies, and optional spices like cumin or ajwain. Add the blended greens.
Thicken the Saag: Stir in makki ka atta (cornmeal) to thicken the saag, and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
Finish with Tadka: Top with a sizzling tadka of garlic, red chili powder, and ghee for authentic flavor. Serve hot with makki ki roti!
