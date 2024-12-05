 5 easy steps to make Sarson Ka Saag at home

5 easy steps to make Sarson Ka Saag at home

Image Source : Social

Prepare the Greens: Wash and chop mustard leaves (sarson), spinach (palak), and a small portion of bathua. Boil them with a little water until soft.

Image Source : Social

Blend the Mixture: Cool the boiled greens, then blend into a coarse puree for the perfect saag texture.

Image Source : Social

Cook with Spices: Heat ghee, saute ginger, green chilies, and optional spices like cumin or ajwain. Add the blended greens.

Image Source : Social

Thicken the Saag: Stir in makki ka atta (cornmeal) to thicken the saag, and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Image Source : Social

Finish with Tadka: Top with a sizzling tadka of garlic, red chili powder, and ghee for authentic flavor. Serve hot with makki ki roti!

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 ingredients to add to your green tea to lose fat quickly

Click to read more..