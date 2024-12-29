5 easy steps to make a healthy Pizza at home

Choose Whole Wheat Crust: Opt for whole wheat flour to increase fiber and nutrients. You can also try gluten-free options like cauliflower crust.
Use Fresh, Healthy Sauce: Make your tomato sauce using fresh tomatoes, herbs, and a small amount of olive oil. Avoid store-bought sauces with added sugars.
Add Lean Proteins: Top with lean proteins like grilled chicken, turkey, or tofu for a healthy twist instead of processed meats.
Pile on the Veggies: Load your pizza with a variety of colorful veggies like bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and onions for added vitamins and minerals.
Go Light on Cheese: Use a small amount of low-fat mozzarella or experiment with plant-based cheese options to reduce calories without compromising flavour.
