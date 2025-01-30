5 easy steps to grow Tulips at home

Choose the Right Bulbs: Pick healthy, firm tulip bulbs from a nursery or garden store. Larger bulbs usually produce better flowers.
Plant in Fall: Tulips need cold temperatures to bloom. Plant them in well-draining soil about 6 inches deep, with the pointed side up.
Water Sparingly: After planting, water the bulbs once. Too much moisture can cause rot.
Provide Sunlight: Tulips thrive in full to partial sunlight. Ensure they get at least 6 hours of sun daily.
Let Them Rest: After blooming, allow the leaves to yellow and wither naturally. This helps the bulb store energy for the next season.
