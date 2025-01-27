5 easy steps to grow Lemons at home

Choose the Right Pot & Soil: Use a pot with drainage holes and well-draining, slightly acidic soil rich in organic matter.
Select the Perfect Lemon Variety: Opt for dwarf varieties like Meyer lemons, which thrive in containers and indoors.
Provide Plenty of Sunlight: Ensure your lemon plant gets at least 6-8 hours of direct sunlight daily for healthy growth.
Water Wisely: Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged; water when the top inch of soil feels dry.
Fertilize Regularly: Feed your plant with a balanced citrus fertilizer every few weeks to encourage fruiting.
Next : 7 photos of 71st Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova that reflect her natural beauty
Click to read more..