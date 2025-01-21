5 easy steps to grow Avocado at home

Get the Seed: Start with a ripe avocado and remove the seed carefully. Clean off any leftover fruit.
Prepare the Seed: Insert 3-4 toothpicks into the seed and suspend it over a glass of water, ensuring the bottom is submerged. Place it in a sunny spot.
Wait for Roots: Change the water regularly. In 2–6 weeks, the seed will sprout roots and a stem.
Pot the Seedling: Once the stem grows about 6 inches, trim it back to encourage more growth. Transfer the sprouted seed to a pot with soil.
Care and Patience: Water the plant regularly and place it in a sunny location. With patience, it’ll eventually grow into a healthy avocado tree!
