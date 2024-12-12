5 easy steps for winter skincare routine

Cleanse Gently: Use a hydrating, non-stripping cleanser to remove dirt and oils without drying out your skin.
Exfoliate Lightly: Exfoliate once a week to slough off dead skin cells and prevent dullness, but avoid harsh scrubs that can irritate.
Moisturise: Apply a richer, nourishing moisturizer to lock in hydration and protect your skin from harsh winter air.
Sunscreen: Don’t skip sunscreen! Even in winter, UV rays can damage your skin, so apply it every day.
Hydrate: Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.
Next : Dubai visa rejected? Try these 5 destinations on the same budget
Click to read more..