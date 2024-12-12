 5 easy steps for winter skincare routine

5 easy steps for winter skincare routine

Image Source : Social

Cleanse Gently: Use a hydrating, non-stripping cleanser to remove dirt and oils without drying out your skin.

Image Source : Social

Exfoliate Lightly: Exfoliate once a week to slough off dead skin cells and prevent dullness, but avoid harsh scrubs that can irritate.

Image Source : Social

Moisturise: Apply a richer, nourishing moisturizer to lock in hydration and protect your skin from harsh winter air.

Image Source : Social

Sunscreen: Don’t skip sunscreen! Even in winter, UV rays can damage your skin, so apply it every day.

Image Source : Social

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.

Image Source : Social

Next : Dubai visa rejected? Try these 5 destinations on the same budget

Click to read more..