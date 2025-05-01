5 easy recipes you can make using seeds

Chia Pudding: This is the perfect recipe for breakfast or dessert. Mix 3 tablespoons of chia seeds with 1 cup of your favourite milk, add a natural sweetener like honey or maple syrup and let it sit in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. The seeds absorb the liquid and form a pudding-like texture.
Image Source : Freepik
Flaxseed Smoothie: Add 1-2 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds to your favourite smoothie. Combine it with fruits like bananas, berries, spinach and almond milk to make the best drink.
Pumpkin Seed Granola: Make your own granola by mixing rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, honey or maple syrup, a touch of cinnamon and olive or coconut oil. Bake until golden and crunchy. Add dried fruits or chocolate chips for extra flavour.
Energy Balls with Mixed Seeds: Mix dates, rolled oats, nuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds and sunflower seeds in a food processor. Roll into bite-sized balls and refrigerate. They’re perfect for a quick snack.
Seed-Crusted Avocado Toast: Top whole-grain toast with mashed avocado and sprinkle generously with sesame, flax and pumpkin seeds. Add a dash of chilli flakes or lemon juice for an extra flavour.
