5 easy paneer recipes to cook under 30 minutes

Paneer Bhurji: A scrambled version of paneer with onions, tomatoes, and spices. Quick, protein-rich, and perfect with roti or toast.
Image Source : Social
Chilli Paneer: Indo-Chinese favourite with crispy paneer cubes tossed in a spicy soy-garlic sauce. Great as a snack or appetiser.
Image Source : Social
Paneer Tikka: Marinate paneer cubes in yoghurt and spices, then pan-sear for a smoky flavour without needing a grill.
Image Source : Social
Paneer Butter Masala: A creamy tomato-based curry with soft paneer chunks—skip the slow simmer for a faster, still-delicious result.
Image Source : Social
Paneer Wrap/Roll: Stuff sautéed paneer with veggies and spices into a roti or tortilla for a tasty, portable meal.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 easy recipes you can make using seeds