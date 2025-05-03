 5 easy paneer recipes to cook under 30 minutes

Paneer Bhurji: A scrambled version of paneer with onions, tomatoes, and spices. Quick, protein-rich, and perfect with roti or toast.

Chilli Paneer: Indo-Chinese favourite with crispy paneer cubes tossed in a spicy soy-garlic sauce. Great as a snack or appetiser.

Paneer Tikka: Marinate paneer cubes in yoghurt and spices, then pan-sear for a smoky flavour without needing a grill.

Paneer Butter Masala: A creamy tomato-based curry with soft paneer chunks—skip the slow simmer for a faster, still-delicious result.

Paneer Wrap/Roll: Stuff sautéed paneer with veggies and spices into a roti or tortilla for a tasty, portable meal.

