5 easy home remedies for dandruff

Coconut Oil and Lemon Juice: Mix 2 tablespoons of warm coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Massage into the scalp and leave for 20 minutes before washing.
Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse: Mix equal parts of ACV and water, apply to the scalp, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse.
Aloe Vera Gel: Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the scalp, leave it on for 30 minutes, then wash with mild shampoo. Aloe vera reduces irritation, itching and has antifungal and antibacterial properties.
Tea Tree Oil: Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo or dilute with a carrier oil before massaging it into the scalp.
Fenugreek (Methi) Paste: Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind into a paste, apply to scalp for 30–45 minutes, then rinse.
