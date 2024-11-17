 5 easy hand exercises to do while walking

Finger Taps: Tap each fingertip to your thumb in a continuous sequence to improve dexterity and stimulate circulation.

Finger Spreads: Stretch your fingers wide apart and then bring them back together. Great for improving grip strength and flexibility.

Wrist Rolls: Make slow circular movements with your wrists clockwise and counterclockwise to enhance flexibility and reduce stiffness.

Hand Waves: Extend your arms and gently wave your hands up and down, mimicking a waving motion. This helps loosen your wrists and forearms.

Clench and Release: Form a fist with each hand, hold it for a second, and then fully open your fingers. This strengthens muscles and relieves tension.

