5 easy hand exercises to do while walking

Finger Taps: Tap each fingertip to your thumb in a continuous sequence to improve dexterity and stimulate circulation.
Finger Spreads: Stretch your fingers wide apart and then bring them back together. Great for improving grip strength and flexibility.
Wrist Rolls: Make slow circular movements with your wrists clockwise and counterclockwise to enhance flexibility and reduce stiffness.
Hand Waves: Extend your arms and gently wave your hands up and down, mimicking a waving motion. This helps loosen your wrists and forearms.
Clench and Release: Form a fist with each hand, hold it for a second, and then fully open your fingers. This strengthens muscles and relieves tension.
