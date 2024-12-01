 5 easy hacks to keep your coffee warm for hours in winter

Use a Thermal Mug: Invest in an insulated mug or flask designed to retain heat for hours.

Preheat Your Mug: Pour hot water into your cup, let it sit for a minute, then pour it out before adding coffee.

Wrap It Up: Cover your mug with a coffee cozy or wrap it in a thick towel to trap heat.

Use a Mug Warmer: Keep your coffee warm with an electric mug warmer on your desk or counter.

Stir Regularly: Stirring helps distribute heat evenly, keeping the coffee warm for longer.

