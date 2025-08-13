5 easy hacks to get rid of your dark circles at home

Cold Compress: Applying a chilled spoon, cold tea bag or ice pack wrapped in a cloth helps constrict blood vessels under the eyes, reducing puffiness and dark discoloration. Just 10 minutes can refresh tired eyes.
Cucumber Slices: Cucumbers have cooling, hydrating and mild bleaching properties. Place chilled slices on your closed eyes for 10–15 minutes to soothe and brighten the under-eye area.
Potato Juice: Raw potato contains natural enzymes and vitamin C, which help lighten pigmentation. Dab potato juice under your eyes with cotton and rinse after 15 minutes.
Almond Oil Massage: Rich in vitamin E, almond oil nourishes delicate under-eye skin and improves circulation. Gently massage a few drops before bedtime for overnight repair.
Aloe Vera Gel: Aloe vera hydrates and calms skin while boosting collagen production. Apply fresh gel under your eyes and leave it on for 10–15 minutes before rinsing.
