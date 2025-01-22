5 easy hacks to clean heavy blankets without sunlight or water

Vacuum Cleaner: Dust and dirt accumulated on the blanket can be easily removed with a vacuum cleaner. Use it two to three times a week, this will keep the blanket clean and fresh for a long time.
Image Source : Social
Baking Soda: Sprinkle a small amount of baking soda on the blanket and leave it for 30-40 minutes. After this, clean the blanket gently with a soft brush or cloth. Baking soda will not only remove dirt but will also bring freshness to the blanket.
Image Source : Social
Cleaning Spray: There are sprays available in the market that help in cleaning clothes and blankets without water.
Image Source : Social
Use a Damp Cloth: Dip the cloth in lukewarm water and squeeze it. Wipe it gently on the blanket. Make sure that the blanker is not too wet.
Image Source : Social
Air Clean: If you have no other option, shake the blanket thoroughly outside in the fresh air. This is an easy way to remove dust and dirt.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 exercises that improve your muscle strength