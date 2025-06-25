5 easy exercises to get rid of puffy cheeks

Cheek Puff Exercise: Fill your mouth with air, puffing up your cheeks. Hold for 5–10 seconds, then shift the air from one cheek to the other. This strengthens cheek muscles, improves blood circulation, and can help reduce water retention in the face.
Fish Face: Suck in your cheeks and lips to make a fish face. Hold the position for 10 seconds, then relax. Repeat 10–15 times. This targets the cheek and jaw area, tightening muscles and promoting fat burning with regular practice.
Blowing Air Exercise: Tilt your head back and look toward the ceiling. Blow air out from your mouth for 10–15 seconds. Repeat several times. It engages neck, jaw, and cheek muscles; helping tone saggy or puffy cheeks over time.
Cheek Lifts: Smile as wide as possible and lift your cheeks toward your eyes without squinting. Hold for 5 seconds, repeat 10 times. This acts as a natural facelift by tightening the cheek muscles and improving skin elasticity.
Jaw Release: Simulate chewing with your mouth closed, then open your mouth wide and hold for 5 seconds. This engages facial and neck muscles, and helps reduce puffiness while improving jawline definition.
