5 easy exercises to cleanse and improve lung capacity

Pursed-Lip Breathing: This simple technique slows your breathing and helps release trapped air in the lungs. Inhale through your nose, then exhale slowly through pursed lips.
Diaphragmatic (Belly) Breathing: Strengthens your diaphragm and increases oxygen intake. Lie on your back, place one hand on your chest and one on your belly. Breathe in deeply through your nose so your belly rises. Exhale slowly through your mouth.
Humming While Exhaling: Humming creates vibration, keeping airways open longer and promoting nitric oxide production. Inhale through your nose, then hum gently as you exhale.
Box Breathing (Square Breathing): Calms the nervous system and trains your lungs to hold more air. Inhale for 4 counts, hold for 4, exhale for 4, hold again for 4. Repeat for 5–10 rounds.
Simple Cardio (Walking or Light Jogging): Regular aerobic activity helps expand lung capacity over time. Aim for 20–30 minutes of brisk walking or light jogging a few times a week to naturally improve your respiratory health.
