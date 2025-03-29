5 easy exercises that help to burn the most calories
Burpees are a full-body exercise that can burn up to 50-60 calories per 10 reps. This exercise involves a squat, push-up and jump which makes it an effective calorie-burner.
Jumping jacks are a simple yet effective exercise that can burn up to 40-50 calories per 10 reps. This exercise involves jumping and spreading your legs while raising your arms.
Mountain climbers are a high-intensity exercise that can burn up to 30-40 calories per 10 reps. This exercise involves alternating between a push-up position and quickly bringing one knee up towards your chest.
Jump squats are an exercise that can burn up to 25-35 calories per 10 reps. This exercise involves squatting and then jumping up into the air.
Plank jumps are a core exercise that can burn up to 20-30 calories per 10 reps. This exercise involves starting in a plank position and then jumping your feet up off the ground.
